Masterpieces in Every Cup: Explore The Galleria’s Unmatched Coffee Experiences this International Coffee Day

(MENAFN- mslgroup) At the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island, The Galleria is more than a luxury retail hub— it is a coffee lover’s paradise. Whether you are after a quick caffeine fix or a laid-back artisanal coffee experience, this destination boasts over 20 coffee shops and cafes to cater to all tastes and budgets this International Coffee Day.

Artisanal and specialty coffees

At % Arabica, the air is rich with the aroma of freshly ground beans. Here, every cup is a work of art—its minimalist, sleek setting providing a stage for the barista’s expert craftsmanship. Each sip is a perfect balance of rich flavors and smooth textures, carefully curated for true coffee enthusiasts.

New to Abu Dhabi’s vibrant coffee scene, Bacha Coffee, is The Galleria’s latest new arrival. With roots in Marrakech dating back to 1910, Bacha Coffee represents true luxury and indulgence. With over 300 premium Arabica blends, Bacha creates an unparalleled coffee experience steeped in heritage, providing a lavish, high-end atmosphere that appeals to connoisseurs of the finest blends. You can also elevate your loved ones' coffee rituals with exquisitely crafted accessories, the perfect gift for the discerning coffee enthusiast.

A legacy of tradition

Samira Maatouk, based in the UAE but founded in 1949 in Beirut, Lebanon, is known for its rich Arabic coffee blends that fuse Emirati tradition with international coffee culture, creating a unique blend of heritage and modernity that draws coffee lovers to its interactive café space at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. It is a meeting point of past and future, where rich culture blends seamlessly with modern coffee culture.

International staples

For those seeking familiar favorites, Caffè Nero offers its signature coffee beverages, from classic lattes to espresso shots. And for those seeking something more on-trend, IYKYK - If You Know You Know - brings a fresh, energetic vibe with its trendy coffee combinations and concepts. Draft Coffee also offers unique cold brew options and specialty blends that cater to those seeking refreshing instagrammable coffee alternatives.

Sweet pairings

Dessert lovers can enjoy their coffee with indulgent sweet treats at L'ETO Caffe or Magnolia Bakery, where the coffee experience is perfectly complimented with expertly crafted desserts, pastries and chocolate-infused beverages, adding an extra layer of luxury. .

More than just coffee

The cafes at The Galleria Al Maryah Island are as much about ambiance as they are about great coffee. Whether it is the elegance of Forever Rose Café, or the homegrown brand, Shot Specialty Café is the perfect destination for those looking for a refined coffee experience in a modern, sleek environment.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is not just a place to shop—it’s the ultimate coffee destination in Abu Dhabi, home to rare blends, signature brews, and a diverse range of expert coffee brands that go beyond the ordinary café experience.

Come and experience it for yourself—indulge in the vibrant coffee culture that makes The Galleria Al Maryah Island a must-visit destination for coffee lovers in Abu Dhabi this International Coffee Day.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island and its cafés offerings please visit or follow @TheGalleriaUAE.





