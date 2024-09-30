DGHR participates in 23rd edition of Ru’ya 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 25 September 2024:



The Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department is participating in the 23rd edition of the Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, which is being organised from September 24 to 26, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Being held under the theme ‘[YOU]th Can,’ the event focusses on empowering the youth to reach newer heights of innovation and creativity, while supporting the UAE’s job market and reinforcing Emiratisation goals.



DGHR is participating in the event as its official government sponsor, aligning with the goals of participating organisations on Dubai Government’s platform, with emphasis on Emirati Human Resources Development Council. As part of its strategic plan, the Council offers awareness workshops to enhance the skills and competencies of students from grade nine onwards. The Council further offers counselling sessions, career development courses and vocational training programs.



The event’s theme enhances future career prospects for graduates within the private sector, especially in critical and strategic fields. This enables them to acquire requisite skills and experiences for future jobs. It further provides graduates and job seekers with an opportunity to identify their vocational interests through the integration of AI in the recently launched ‘Future Vision Navigator’ initiative.



H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to supporting fairs and events that offer comprehensive employment opportunities for young Emiratis. Ru’ya 2024 is one of the leading initiatives in which DGHR participates as a primary supporter and supervisor of the Dubai Government Platform. This support is based on the belief in the significance of supporting Dubai’s future vision through innovative talents, creative intellects and globally competitive experience, while ensuring the preparedness of Emirati human resources for the future. This commitment is in line with ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which is aimed at positioning the UAE as one of the top 10 countries in attracting and retaining talent.



H.E. said, “Ru’ya 2024 serves as a vital bridge that connects students and fresh graduates to a wide range of prominent government and private organisations in various specialisations that meet the future requirements of the UAE’s job market. It is an ideal platform to promote the integration of young and empowered national talents into the workforce, who possess unique and specialised knowledge and scientific skills. Such capabilities have the potential to enhance and elevate their presence in both the public and private sectors, amid the rapid development of the country’s knowledge-based economy”



H.E. added: “Such national career fair events are vital for encouraging Emirati university students as it helps them embark on their desired professional journey, advance their career growth, as well as enable them to forge meaningful connections with several enterprises across both public and private sectors in various fields. This will eventually contribute to achieving the Emiratisation goals and targets.



The DGHR pavilion and the Dubai Government Platform have welcomed several dignitaries and government officials who were given a comprehensive overview of the Department’s prominent services and initiatives. The dignitaries included – His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, the Secretary General of The Executive Council, His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of the Land and Property Department, H.E. Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, H.E. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, H.E Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, H.E Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) and His Excellency Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Assistant Director General for Resources and Support Services Affairs in the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai



DGHR and ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, signed a cooperation agreement as part of the exhibition’s activities. This agreement primarily focuses on developing a framework to assess the behavioural competencies of its employees in the energy sector, empowering and developing the cadres as well as equipping them with the requisite skills to keep up with the future requirements and meet the growing needs of the energy sector.



Supervised by DGHR, the Dubai Government Platform is currently becoming one of the leading platforms that offers new and innovative services as well as flexible human resources-supporting features based on the most recent international practices within this field. Under its umbrella, around 20 government entities from Dubai participate to analyse its most prominent programs and initiatives for Emirati youths that could help in professional development or new knowledge acquisition.



The Ru’ya Careers event presents a wide spectrum of jobs opportunities every year, in addition to introducing several innovative programs and initiatives that support Emirati students in seeking employment in their desired fields. It aids them in identifying a career path that aligns with their talents and academic, scientific and practical disciplines. Furthermore, it allows them to benefit from the widespread annual participation of more than 100 exhibitors from government agencies, private sector institutions and companies in the UAE as well as inspiring dialogues, live performances, and development workshops by experts from leading institutions.





