Israel repairs spying equipment to murder Hezbollah chief

(MENAFN) In a significant shift in its intelligence operations, Israel successfully assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah following a comprehensive overhaul of its data-gathering methods, according to a report by the Financial Times. This development comes after years of failed attempts to eliminate Nasrallah, who had been a high-priority target for the Israeli military, notably surviving multiple assassination attempts during the 2006 Lebanon War.



The report highlights that Israeli secret services have significantly upgraded both the depth and quality of their intelligence on Hezbollah, particularly after the onset of the Syrian conflict. Treating Hezbollah as a sophisticated "terror army," Israel intensified its surveillance efforts, capitalizing on the turmoil in Syria, where the group was actively involved. This involvement necessitated increased recruitment efforts within Hezbollah, ultimately exposing vulnerabilities that Israeli operatives could exploit.



The Syrian war provided Israel with a wealth of intelligence, described as a "fountain of data." Analysts reported that Israel digitally processed various types of information, including obituaries, the birthplaces of deceased fighters, and details about their social circles. Funerals were especially valuable as they often drew Hezbollah commanders into the open, allowing Israeli intelligence to gather critical insights.



As Hezbollah faced mounting pressures in Syria, the organization shifted from its previously disciplined structure to one that admitted a broader array of recruits. This change, coupled with an increase in complacency and overconfidence within the group, made it more susceptible to Israeli intelligence operations, according to Yezid Sayigh, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center.



Additionally, advancements in Israeli technology, including spy satellites, drones, and enhanced data and image processing capabilities, further augmented their intelligence-gathering efforts. This combination of improved tactics and technological innovations ultimately paved the way for the successful targeting of Nasrallah, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

