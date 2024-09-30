Colombian police confirm death of leader of crime ring

(MENAFN) Colombian have confirmed the death of Juan Carlos Rodriguez, known by the alias "Zeus," a notorious criminal and leader of the organized crime group Clan del Golfo. Rodriguez was shot and killed during a gunfight with police in the northwest department of Antioquia on Saturday, along with seven of his men.



The operation, dubbed Operation Agamemnon, was a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including the police, army, air force, and the Attorney General's Office. PNC General Director William Salamanca announced Rodriguez's death via a post on X, highlighting the significance of this operation in dismantling organized crime in the region.



Rodriguez, an ex-military man, had been a fugitive and was considered one of Colombia's most dangerous criminals. His leadership of the Magdalena Medio Block of Clan del Golfo had made him a key figure in the country's ongoing struggle against organized crime and drug trafficking.



The successful operation is seen as a substantial blow to Clan del Golfo, which has been implicated in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, and violence throughout Colombia. Authorities are expected to continue their efforts to target the remaining members of the organization in the aftermath of Rodriguez's death.

MENAFN30092024000045015839ID1108729381