BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD TO EXHIBIT AT 2024 SEMA SHOW

- Fadi AjamFREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From November 5-8, automotive aftermarket product pioneer Black Horse Off Road will be displaying their latest, cutting-edge accessories at the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Black Horse Off Road's booth (#57163) will be in the West Hall, in the center of the Trucks, SUVs & Off-Road section.“Black Horse Off Road has participated in SEMA shows for the past 25 years,” said Fadi Ajam, president and CEO.“This is the premier trade-only show for automotive specialty equipment manufacturers, and it's an excellent forum for us to introduce new products to, and reinforce our brand with, more than 70,000 buyers and decision makers looking for the hottest items to sell in their shops.”At their booth, Black Horse Off Road will be showcasing new products on two trucks, with details slated to be released in the next few weeks. They'll also be offering daily raffles, valued at up to $500, that will include a $300 item-of-the-day plus a variety of other products geared to offroad enthusiasts.In addition, Black Horse Off Road will be doing a special Instagram event – the SEMA Selfie Challenge – where participants can take a selfie with one of their trucks; tag them on Instagram with the hashtags #BlackHorseOffRoad , #SEMA2024, and #BlackHorseSelfie; include their booth number #57163 in the caption; and show the post to their booth staff to claim their prize.Organized by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the trade association representing the $44.6 billion automotive aftermarket industry, the four-day SEMA Show consistently draws more than 161,000 attendees. Black Horse Off Road will be one of 2,400 exhibiting companies showcasing products that enhance the styling, performance, comfort safety of trucks, cars and SUVs.For more information on Black Horse Off Road, visit . For details on the 2024 SEMA Show, visit .# # #About Black Horse Off RoadFounded by Fadi Ajam, Black Horse Off Road has provided reliable service and innovative products to the automotive aftermarket industry since 2004. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown from a small local automotive accessories' wholesaler to a globally respected brand, with facilities in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York that allow it to effectively meet consumers' increasing product demand and facilitate on-time delivery.With a logo that reflects strength, endurance, and vigor, Black Horse Off Road's extensive product line includes bull bars and safari bars; rear bumper guards and hitch steps; side steps and running boards; LED lights and bars; OEM replacement and off-road fog lights; as well as fender flares and rain guards. Their high-quality, competitively priced items can be purchased at a variety of automotive retailers and online stores across the country.

