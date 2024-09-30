Israeli airstrike on residential building kills 3 members of PFLP in Beirut

(MENAFN) Three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) were killed in an Israeli that targeted a residential building in the al Cola area of Beirut, according to reports from the al-Jadeed local TV channel. This incident marks Israel's first strike on the Lebanese capital since the escalation of the conflict with Hezbollah began on October 8, 2023, with previous primarily focused on the southern suburbs of Beirut.



The al Cola area, which is densely populated and has recently seen an influx of displaced individuals fleeing from Israeli in southern and eastern Lebanon, was the site of the attack. Following the strike, ambulances rushed to transport the wounded, while civil defense teams worked to evacuate residents from the damaged building. The Lebanese army was also deployed to the scene to assist with the response.



Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have escalated significantly, especially after Israel expanded its military operations into Lebanon, purportedly to facilitate the return of Israeli settlers to northern Israel. Hezbollah has indicated its entry into a new phase of the conflict, reaffirming its commitment to support Gaza amidst the ongoing hostilities.



Since the outbreak of the conflict on October 8, 2023, there have been ongoing exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces along the Lebanese-Israeli border, heightening concerns about the potential for a broader regional conflict.

