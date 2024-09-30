African lions find themselves in unusual winter wonderland

(MENAFN) Lions at the Glen Garriff Conservation (GG Conservation) wildlife sanctuary in Harrismith, South Africa, have found themselves in an unusual winter wonderland this September, as heavy snowfall blankets the area—a rare occurrence for these majestic big cats. The sanctuary reported on Wednesday that the lions displayed a mix of curiosity and caution while exploring the snowy landscape, providing an unexpected spectacle for visitors and staff alike.



Suzanne Scott, a representative of GG Conservation, shared captivating footage of the lions as they navigated through the wintery conditions. The sanctuary’s Instagram account highlighted the animals' fascination with what they described as “novel stuff falling from the skies,” showcasing their playful interactions with the snow.



This unexpected weather event struck on Saturday, causing significant disruption along the vital N3 highway, which connects Johannesburg to the coastal city of Durban. Heavy snowfall resulted in halted traffic, leaving many drivers and passengers stranded. Motorists reported feelings of helplessness and vulnerability due to the unforeseen circumstances, emphasizing the chaos caused by the sudden weather shift.



The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had issued warnings ahead of the snowfall, but the intensity caught many off guard. In a report from SAnews, the weather service forecasted a significant drop in temperatures and the potential for additional snowfall in the high-lying regions of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, starting on Sunday.



As the lions frolic in their unexpected snowy habitat, their experience serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather patterns and the challenges faced by both wildlife and humans during such extraordinary events.

