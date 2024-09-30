Tragic incident unfolds in Israeli custody with death of Palestinian prisoner Walid Ahmed Khalifa

(MENAFN) A tragic incident has unfolded in Israeli custody with the death of Palestinian prisoner Walid Ahmed Khalifa, who passed away just two days after being apprehended while by gunfire from Israeli at his home in the Al-Ain refugee camp, located in Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Prisoners' Club confirmed that the family was notified of Khalifa's death by the Palestinian liaison, the official point of contact with Israeli authorities.



Khalifa's family reported that he was forcibly taken from their home while still suffering from his injuries and was transported on a specialized stretcher designed for wounded individuals. The Palestinian Prisoners' Club, a non-governmental organization dedicated to advocating for the rights of Palestinian detainees, condemned the event as an execution, asserting that Khalifa was conscious throughout both his injury and subsequent arrest.



Leaving behind four children, including an infant just a month old, Khalifa's death has drawn significant attention. The club has placed full responsibility for his passing on the Israeli occupation and has called upon international human rights organizations to renew their efforts in addressing human rights violations in the region.



With the loss of Khalifa, the number of Palestinian prisoners who have died in custody since the outbreak of violence on October 7, 2023, has now reached 25. The total fatalities of prisoners since 1967 have risen to 262, underscoring a grim reality.



The worsening conditions in Israeli prisons have come under fire from a range of human rights organizations—both Palestinian and international—especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza that began on October 7. Reports indicate a serious decline in the treatment and living conditions of prisoners, particularly in facilities like the infamous Sde Timan prison in southern Israel, prompting urgent calls for action regarding the welfare of those incarcerated.

