Zee Bharat Successfully Hosted Its 'Bharat Ki Baat' Series In Noida With An Inclusive Dialogue On India's Development Future

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Bharat successfully hosted its highly anticipated dialogue series, 'Bharat Ki Baat,' with an impactful inaugural episode in Noida, highlighting the crucial role of various Indian states in shaping the nation's development narrative. This series is designed to foster an interactive for discussing achievements, challenges, and innovative solutions across states, starting with Uttar Pradesh's significant contributions to India's growth.



This on-ground event drew a distinguished assembly of influential leaders, business experts, and thought leaders from diverse sectors. Among the esteemed political figures present were Yogendra Upadhyaya, Minister of Higher Education (UP); Sunil Kumar Sharma, Minister of IT and Electronics (UP) ; Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of Minority Welfare (UP); Narendra Kumar Kashyap, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (UP); Atul Garg, Member of Parliament from Ghaziabad; and Arun Govil, Member of Parliament from Meerut. These leaders provided invaluable insights into the transformative changes within Uttar Pradesh, articulating their vision for the state's role in advancing the broader national agenda.



The dialogue also showcased prominent business figures, including Ramesh Agarwal (IAF Retd., Industrialist), Rakesh Kumar (Chairman of India Expo Mart), Avneet Singh Marwah (CEO of Super Plastronics), Yogendra Kapoor (Policy Expert and Economist), Major General AK Siwach (Retd., Defense Expert), Dr. DK Gupta (CMD of Felix Hospital), Dr. Ranjeet Mehta (CEO and Secretary General of PHDCCI), and Imran Khan (Expert in the Tourism Sector). Their perspectives underscored the immense potential for innovation and growth across various sectors, demonstrating how collaborative efforts can drive transformative change in India.



At the heart of the discussions was the ambitious vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India, passionately championed by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. The speakers emphasized that states are not just contributors but key drivers of this national vision, leveraging their unique resources and capabilities to foster holistic development.



In his address, Mr. Santosh Kumar, Editor of Zee Bharat, highlighted, "The 'Bharat Ki Baat' series serves as a critical initiative to unite diverse voices in constructive dialogue around progress and development. By convening experts and stakeholders, we aim to inspire meaningful conversations that yield actionable insights. The enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated during our first episode reaffirm the vital role of states in India's growth narrative."



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of ZMCL, highlighted the initiative's broader impact, saying, " Bharat Ki Baat is a powerful catalyst for engaging citizens in their states' narratives. By illuminating the success and challenges faced by states, we aspire to galvanize a collective vision for a prosperous and developed India. This inaugural episode sets an inspiring benchmark for future discussions, and we eagerly anticipate what lies ahead."



Presented by FMC and powered by Agarwal Packers & Movers, with special partnerships from Polyfix and Haryali Piping Systems, the 'Bharat Ki Baat' series is poised to explore critical themes related to India's development. Future episodes will delve into the unique contributions of various states across sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy, emphasizing the imperative for collaboration and innovative solutions to tackle pressing regional challenges.

Zee Bharat's 'Bharat Ki Baat' initiative aims to empower citizens by fostering inclusive dialogue about the future of their states, and aligning local aspirations with national objectives. This series aspires not only to inform but also to motivate decisive action among policymakers, business leaders, and citizens alike, marking a significant stride toward a unified vision for India's development.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

