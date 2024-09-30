HK/Singapore President Albert Shu Departs Weber Shandwick

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE -

Albert Shu is leaving Weber Shandwick, after two decades with the Interpublic Group firm in Asia.



Shu, who joined Weber Shandwick in 2004, was named president of the firm's Hong Kong and Singapore operations at the start of 2021 . Previously, he had led the firm's Hong Kong office for 16 years, overseeing sustained growth and numerous awards.



"Albert has served over 20 years with the Weber Shandwick Asia-Pacific team," said an agency spokesperson. "He has led his teams with dedication, strategic vision, and a commitment to excellence. We thank Albert for his contributions and wish him all the best."



The spokesperson added that Shu will remain with the firm until the end of this year. "Albert will work closely with the leadership teams in both Hong Kong and Singapore over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition."



In the interim, Weber Shandwick Hong Kong will be led by Robert Magyar, the former North Head and Sandpiper leader who rejoined Weber Shandwick as a senior advisor in Beijing earlier this year.

Singapore meanwhile, will fall under the oversight of regional corporate affairs head Carolyn Devanayagam.



"Singapore and Hong Kong will continue to collaborate closely as we always have," added the spokesperson. Shu's combined oversight of Hong Kong and Singapore remains a rarity in the region, with firms typically running the two markets separately.



Weber Shandwick's operations in Hong Kong and Singapore are substantial. In Hong Kong, it is the largest of the international PR firms, while there are also more than 100 people in Singapore.



Shu, who worked at Deloitte and Burson before joining Weber Shandwick, referred request for comment to the IPG agency.



