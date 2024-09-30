Central Bank of Iran allocates over USD33.7B in foreign currency for imports

(MENAFN) The Central of Iran (CBI) has taken significant steps to support the by providing over USD33.7 billion in subsidized foreign currency to importers of essential goods since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20, up until September 28. According to figures released by the CBI and reported by the Tasnim News Agency, a total of USD33.741 billion has been allocated specifically for the importation of basic goods, medicine, commercial products, and various services during this period. This extensive financial backing highlights the government's commitment to maintaining essential supply chains amid ongoing economic challenges.



Breaking down these allocations, approximately USD7.383 billion has been dedicated to the import of basic goods and medicine, demonstrating a priority on ensuring that vital health and nutritional supplies remain accessible to the Iranian population. This allocation is particularly crucial given the pressures faced by the healthcare system and the need for essential commodities. Furthermore, USD18.21 billion has been set aside for commercial goods, indicating a robust effort to stimulate trade and facilitate the availability of a wide range of products in the market.



Additionally, the CBI has allocated USD824 million for services, reflecting an understanding of the interconnectedness of various sectors within the economy. Notably, USD7.513 billion has been utilized for imports that correspond with the export of goods or services from Iran, showcasing a strategic approach to balancing trade and currency flow while enhancing international commerce.



This substantial financial support is part of the CBI's broader strategy to stabilize the Iranian economy and alleviate the impact of international sanctions, which have placed significant strain on the country's ability to import necessary goods. By facilitating the flow of essential supplies and fostering trade relationships, the CBI aims to bolster economic resilience and ensure that the needs of the Iranian people are met during these challenging times.

