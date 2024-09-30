Torrential rains in Nepal results in 148 deaths, 58 missing

(MENAFN) Torrential rains across Nepal have unleashed devastating floods and landslides, claiming the lives of 148 people and leaving 59 others missing, according to local police. The disaster has wreaked havoc in multiple regions, including the densely populated Kathmandu Valley, where 73 people have perished. Heavy rainfall continues to pose significant challenges as rescue teams work tirelessly to reach those stranded in affected areas.



The destruction has been widespread, with Koshi province reporting 17 deaths and Bagmati province suffering 56 fatalities. Among the most tragic incidents occurred in the Dhadhing district's Jhyaple Khola area, where landslides buried four passenger vehicles, resulting in 35 casualties. The extent of the damage has overwhelmed local authorities, who are facing immense difficulties as they try to clear debris and search for survivors.



Despite the ongoing challenges, rescue teams have managed to save over 3,600 people from disaster-stricken areas. However, recovery efforts have been hampered by severely damaged infrastructure. The torrential rains have destroyed 16 bridges and over 300 homes, cutting off vital transport links and access routes, which is complicating the delivery of aid and medical supplies.



Authorities continue to battle treacherous conditions as search and rescue operations press on. While efforts to reach isolated communities are underway, the threat of additional landslides and worsening weather conditions remains a significant concern, as Nepal grapples with one of its worst natural disasters in recent years.

