Attorneys General Of Ukraine And United States Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin held an official meeting with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the U.S. Department of Justice team to discuss cooperation in priority areas.

“During the meeting, together with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, we discussed further cooperation between the two agencies to ensure the Kremlin regime's full responsibility for all international crimes committed by it,” the statement reads.

The Prosecutor General expressed gratitude to his American colleagues for their continued support on Ukraine's path to justice, as well as for their leadership and commitment to protecting the rule of law and strengthening global security.

They also discussed further U.S support for strengthening the institutional capacity of the Ukrainian prosecutor's office and law enforcement agencies.

“The contribution of the U.S. Department of Justice's War Crimes Accountability Team (WarCAT) is invaluable to the global effort to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes. We also highly appreciate the work of the Disruptive Technology Strike Force, which aims to disrupt the supply of components and materials for military production to Russia, and the KleptoCapture Task Force,” Kostin emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin met with the honorary speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, during a working visit to Washington, D.C., during which the interlocutors discussed bringing Russia to justice for war crimes.