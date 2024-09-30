Realty Sector Attracting Investment, Supports Economic Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's commitment to pursue economic diversification has created several lucrative opportunities for investors as the country's sector is contributing to the development of sustainable environment.

Replying to a query by The Peninsula during the press conference, Engineer Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli highlighted the importance of ministerial collaboration for the success of the real estate forum.“It is a key pillar for any investment to have ministerial cooperation. This is the one of the fundamental reason for the Real Estate and Regulatory Authority to be created, to be a focal point that cooperates and coordinates with all the ministries,” he said.

It is one single window for the investor to approach and facilitate all of the requirements that the investor needs through this authority, he added.

Engineer Al Obaidli reiterated, definitely it's a key pillar, the cooperation and even the marketing side and the finance. He stressed“This is what we are trying to do in such forums by bringing all together to discuss the challenges and opportunities. Continuous improvement is the key and hopefully it will benefit the end user and the investor.”

Addressing the queries of the media, he elaborated on the partnership and goals of the forum.“Our goal is that the real estate market should progress, prosper and provide positive image of this sector to the world to become an international hub.”

“I don't think there is a better destination than the State of Qatar that enables the foreign investments, provides incentives and benefits. I hope this forum will impact the realty sector in a positive way,” he added.

Pointing the details of the second edition of the forum, Engineer Al Obaidli said,“Cityscape is the biggest real estate event in Qatar for last 12 years and we have partnered with them. International companies will participate in Cityscape and provide their products and new solutions.”

He said,“Our role is to monitor all the companies that take part in the event and see that their investments and projects are real and safe. We would like that all those who will come to the forum will also visit Cityscape and see all the projects. Our goal is to facilitate the journey of the investor and accelerate the process.”