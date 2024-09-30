Editor-In-Chief Sole Participant From Qatar In Dialogue With Arab World Organised By German Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi, Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, participated in the Dialogue with the Arab World - German Foreign Policy Positions in the Near and Middle East - A Journey of Exploration and Discussion, at the invitation of the German Foreign from September 22 to 28, 2024 in Berlin. He was the only leader from Qatar to attend the discussions.

The meeting focused on dialogue programmes, discussions and meetings with officials, parliamentarians, civil society organisations and media institutions in Berlin and Frankfurt.

Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi, Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, participating in the discussions in Berlin.

The programme, which began with introductions of 17 media leaders from Arab countries, included a dialogue session on German foreign policy in the Near and Middle East with Middle East experts and German institutions. The Israeli wars on Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon remained the hot subjects during the discussion, especially in the context of Germany's absolute support for Israel on its war on the Palestinian people sparked serious and critical discussions of German policies.

Despite the respect and appreciation that Germany enjoys among Arab and Muslim public opinion, especially due to its humanitarian stance towards refugees from Arab countries, especially from Iraq, Syria and Palestine; its absolute support for Israel during ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people has been and continues to be a source of controversy and was a matter of surprise for participants in the German dialogue with the Arab world.

The continued supply of weapons to Israel despite the German side's knowledge that these weapons will be used to kill children and women and destroy infrastructure, housing and public facilities, including hospitals and schools, under the pretext of self-defence, remains a source of controversy and disagreement with the German side because this policy ignores the fact that Israel is an occupying and aggressor state and is not defending itself or its interests.

The visit programme also included a tour of Berlin, the historic capital of the Federal Republic of Germany, during which many of the main attractions, the Brandenburg Gate, the Reichstag building, the East Side Gallery and the Museum Island were explored.

The media delegation also visited the prestigious media organisation Deutsche Welle, where they were briefed on its reporting on the Middle East. This was followed by a meetings with members of the German Bundestag and civil society organisations and a visit to the independent German-language magazine Zenit, which specialises in the Arab and Islamic world.

After the members of the Arab media delegation moved to Frankfurt, they were introduced to the most important landmarks of the city during a tour organised by the Ministry, met with members of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, visited the Frankfurt Book Fair, as well as the Frankfurt newspaper and had a dialogue with a number of publication's journalists about coverage and transparency in dealing with issues, especially the war on Gaza.

Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Khalid Al Shafi, praised the visit programme, the accuracy of the organisation and the German desire to dialogue and listen to the concerns and opinions of the people of the Arab region, and the concern raised by the German policy in support of Israel among the Arab and Islamic public opinion.