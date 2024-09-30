Qatar's Natural Reserves And Habitats Enrich Tourism Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's wonderful environmental destinations, from the Al Reem Natural Reserve to the mangrove forests on Bin Ghannam Island and other unique places are contributing greatly in enriching the sector of the country.

Qatar, rich in natural beauty, has made a major commitment to sustainable tourism. The country is home to a wide variety of ecosystems, and has implemented innovative conservation and sustainability practices to preserve its natural resources.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, which falls on September 27, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change shared environmental destinations of Qatar, demonstrating the State efforts to promote ecotourism in the country.

The prominent environmental destinations of Qatar include Al Reem Reserve, Bin Ghanam Island (popularly known Purple Island), Al Dhakhira Reserve, and Khor Al Udaid Reserve among many others. Al Reem Reserve, a unique environmental destination for nature lovers, is located in northwest of Qatar in an area of 1,154 square kilometres, which is about 10 percent of the country's total area.

The prominent plants in Al Reem Reserve are Qatf, Sidr, Atr Jrawa and Handal. It is also rich in wildlife including Reem gazelle, Arabian oryx, Socotra cormorant, African ostrich, Barbary sheep and addax.

Bin Ghannam Island is one of the world's most beautiful tourism islands located on the eastern coast of Qatar, within Al Dhakhira Reserve in an area of 10 square kilometres.

Mangrove trees are among the prominent plants of the island. The Purple Island has various species of wildlife including herons, ospreys and fish. It is also providing habitat for flamingos.

Al Dhakhira Reserve, an evergreen Oasis of environmental sustainability in Qatar, is located 64 km north of Doha. It is a major stopover for migratory birds which visit Qatar. Al Dhakhira Reserve includes a marine part featuring Umm Al Far Island and natural mangrove forests and a land part comprising gravel lands, marshes and valleys.

Khor Al Udaid Reserve has emerged as Qatar's premier tourist destination. It is located 80km south of Doha along the coastal area.

Khor Al Udaid Reserve comprises regular sand arches and moving sand dunes, meadow edges, small hills, sandy marshes, and scattered islands in shallow waters.

The unique natural ecosystem of Khor Al Udaid holds special significance and attraction, featuring high sand dunes, a mix of terrain and environmental factors creating natural habitats that support rare animal and plant species. This has led to the development of a unique landscape and ecosystem exclusive to Qatar.

Qatar's unique peninsula is one of stark contrasts and fascinating natural wonders, where an arid desert and beautiful coastline are home to over 300 species of wild plants and rare wildlife.