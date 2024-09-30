Look: 3,000 Animals, 6 Themed Zones What To Expect At Dubai Safari Park From Oct 1

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 10:24 PM

As Dubai Safari Park is set to reopen for the sixth season on October 1, Khaleej Times had a preview of the park and its new residents. The park now boasts of over 3,000 animals from 87 different species in what is a rich blend of entertainment and education.

The park also has six themed zones that can be explored either on foot or via a shuttle train. Each zone presents close-up encounters with wildlife, complemented by educational activities that emphasise animal welfare and conservation efforts.

One among them is the African Village that offers a taste of the continent. The zone has some of the world's largest and smallest land mammals, including the majestic African elephant and the playful meerkat.

During the tour, guests participated in feeding carrots and apples to the elephants, and many took delight in showering them to help them cool off in the heat.“It's amazing to see the elephants up close and to interact with them,” said one excited visitor.“Feeding them felt so rewarding!”

The tour continued into Explorer Village, which features the Safari Village drive-through, where guests can embark on a journey of discovery through Africa and Asia in comfortable buses.

At the Explorer Village, one can get a close look at the cheetah, the fastest land mammal.

“Cheetahs can reach their top speed in just a matter of seconds, but they can only maintain it for about 30 seconds before needing to rest. Their unique physique, with long legs and a slim body, is designed for speed,” said Jan, one of the tour guides,

As the cheetah darted gracefully across its habitat, gasps of awe echoed from the onlookers.

The guide remarked,“We encourage visitors to explore the park freely. There's so much to see and learn about each species.”

Another guide, Adateika, added,“Our live presentations allow guests to connect with the animals in a meaningful way, fostering a deeper appreciation for wildlife.”

As visitors traversed the park, they were treated to sights of various stunning species, including the majestic Bengal tigers.“These tigers are not just beautiful; they're incredible swimmers and adapt well to their environment,” explained one guide.

Other themed zones include Asian Village that is Influenced by the ornate architecture of Asia. It houses a diverse array of wildlife, showcasing animals from lush forests to serene ponds. Then there is the Arabian Desert Safari, a drive-through attraction that brings the historic nomadic vibes of the Arabian Peninsula to life.

The Kids Farm allows children to meet some of the park's cutest and friendliest animals. Another zone Wadi Area or "The Valley" offers a relaxing environment for picnics and dining in two on-site restaurants.

Meanwhile, visitors will get the the chance to participate in a naming event for the park's new moon bears and the white rhino calf. As part of the grand reopening festivities on October 1, guests will be invited to suggest names for these adorable newcomers, allowing them to become part of the park's ongoing conservation narrative.

