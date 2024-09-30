Hezbollah Drone Chief Killed In Beirut Strike, Says Israel
Date
9/30/2024 12:01:02 AM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:55 PM
Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 7:13 PM
The Israeli military said Thursday its latest strike on south Beirut killed Mohammed Srur, the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, who a source close to the group had earlier said was the target.
"Following precise intelligence guidance from the Air Force and the Intelligence Division, fighter jets targeted and eliminated (Srur), the commander of Hezbollah's air unit, in Beirut," a military statement said.
ALSO READ:
Israeli foreign minister rejects 21-day Lebanon ceasefire proposal
Wave of 40 projectiles fired from Lebanon, Israel says
MENAFN30092024000049011007ID1108727923
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.