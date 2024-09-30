Hezbollah Drone Chief Killed In Beirut Strike, Says Israel

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:55 PM

Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 7:13 PM

The Israeli military said Thursday its latest strike on south Beirut killed Mohammed Srur, the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, who a source close to the group had earlier said was the target.

"Following precise intelligence guidance from the Air Force and the Intelligence Division, fighter jets targeted and eliminated (Srur), the commander of Hezbollah's air unit, in Beirut," a military statement said.

