Algeria, Slovenia Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation, Regional And International Issues

9/29/2024 11:59:27 PM

Algiers: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed today with President of the National Assembly of Slovenia, Urska Klakocar Zupancic, joint cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields.

The meeting also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

