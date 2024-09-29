Escalating Tribal Clashes In Kurram: 46 Dead, Supply Shortages Worsen Amid Ongoing Violence

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Tribal clashes in various parts of Kurram district have entered their second week, with both sides engaging in intense firefights using small and heavy weaponry. In the latest skirmishes, five more people lost their lives, while 12 others sustained injuries. Hospital sources report that the total death toll has now risen to 46, with 98 people wounded.

An ambulance, transporting a body from Peshawar to Parachinar under security escort, came under fire in the Bagan area. One person inside the ambulance was in the attack, while two attackers were wounded by Frontier Corps (FC) gunfire in response.

Due to the ongoing violence, the Parachinar-Peshawar main road and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border remain closed, resulting in severe shortages of food supplies, fuel, and medicines. Social activist Mir Afzal Khan expressed his concern over the situation, calling it tragic that a conflict between two families has now engulfed the entire district. He emphasized that the failure to control the situation in time is alarming.

Chairman of Private Schools, Muhammad Hayat Khan, highlighted the toll on education, stating that schools in the city and conflict zones have been closed for a week. Tribal leader Malik Saleem Khan also voiced his distress, pointing out that the ongoing clashes are claiming lives and destroying the region's peace.

The district administration, police, military leadership, and tribal elders are actively working towards brokering a ceasefire.

It is worth noting that the violence initially erupted a week ago in Upper Kurram's Boshehra area due to a dispute over the construction of a trench between two families, which has now spread across the district.