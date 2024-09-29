Caribbean CIP/CBI Governments Should Allow Recipients Of CARICOM Passports Via ‘Underselling Schemes’ To Rectify Their Files: Part 2

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Pragmatic calculations summarise that“a lot will happen before that” pursuant to disclosed and undisclosed RICO lawsuit discovery, timelines, and intelligence assignments that require timely action in the validity of the marketplace.

The ambit of IRC leverage, influence and compliance with international law must advance expeditiously, for the benefit of the people and the Caribbean region. Aside from indecision that is indicative of reckless incompetence, and the illness of denial for which there seems to be no cure, many have drawn their conclusions to a consistent failed pattern.

By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – On the basis that Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes must improve, the ethos of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) development capital, migration, and social and economic imperatives are all affirmatives to help economic growth and development revitalize the Caribbean region. Other indispensable factors are the open and rapid demographic change, human resource capability and the increase in population trends. So far, Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes have not resulted in producing sustainable (social/economic development) in keeping with the enormous cash flow attributed to and by authorities.

Money for the people – #M4TP

Conversely, none of this seems to matter except to bankroll mendacious pet projects, political campaigns and the palpable harm inflicted on the people. If this is not particularly surprising, it is one of the stations of the cross and malignant idiocy, whipping politicos into a frenzy.

Through a network of CIP/CBI programmes, expensive distractions have tabled hastily administered projects and unilateral inclined donations. These expedited deeds play to the politics of influence, recycling political pimps in the hostile takeover or free spirits and impressionable minds.

Considering efforts to the Memorandum of Agreement ( MoA ) Memorandum-of-Agreement-CBIP-20-March-2024 has not 'deterred' Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes“underselling schemes” and the 'Third US-Caribbean Roundtable on CIP/CBI co-chaired by US Treasury acting deputy assistant secretary ' on 29 August 2024, productive roundtable in Grenada to discuss the status of implementation of the Six CBI Principles, as reported by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), has“taken a practical step towards the establishment of a regional regulator by appointing an Interim Regulatory Commission ( IRC ),” adding,“its immediate tasks are to oversee the preparation of the enabling legislation and to facilitate public consultation ahead of enactment of this legislative framework.”

Strengthening institutions cannot wait

Repetitively, advocates and industry professionals point to 'bad actors' that continue to thrive in the Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes – scheming at their depressing addiction, day and night.

Amidst the low level of command and awkwardness in redefining Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes with efficiency and initiatives to benefit the Caribbean region:

“It is anticipated that the regional CIP/CBI regulator will be established in the second half of 2025.” ~ IRC

Industry leaders and migration experts comment that the potential regional CIP/CBI regulator must not be seen as materially“ useless action ” against the backdrop of“known information” –“applicants' revelations” –“sealed and unsealed information.”

The analysis underlines that further scrutiny is essential when regional bank authorities, regional finance and legal ministers are“unable to clarify and speak authoritatively” on matters of migration, de-risking, corresponding banking, and the impact of Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes' untenable situations that encompass five Caribbean islands.

Symbolism is inevitable. The provision of guidance and regulatory control with experience is pending. This is more acute when questions of political influence infer independence. This is troubling to matters of stability in the absence of leadership, accountability, and decisive action.

Accountability and decisive action

Dominica has taken the lead with 68 revocations .“It was only a matter of time before Caribbean CBI/CIP countries deprived citizenships“obtained by means of fraud, false representation or the concealment of a material fact.”

“Caribbean News Global ( CNG ) has repeatedly noted that the Caribbean CIP/CBI countries would have to voluntarily revoke and/or have international institutions and foreign governments act to protect national security, global financial institutions and visa-free programmes.”

St Kitts and Nevis decision to engage the Director of Public Prosecution Office (DPPO) to lead an investigation into irregularities – then and now – the focus should not be lost that anomalies in the system require a change in behaviour and enforcement measures to disallow malpractice and benefactors.

Meanwhile, the route of DPPO is ongoing in St Kitts and Nevis;“Calvin St Juste, the new chairman of the reformed Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) is making significant strides in enhancing its operations within the country, as reported in part, his vision for the CIU's future, emphasising six fundamental principles that will serve as the foundation for its operations:

“Transparency – Communication – Good governance – Transformation – Global leadership – Sustainability.”

Saint Lucia is struggling to face reality, nibbling with fate, the ability to produce CIP audited reports and promised audits in opposition and recently. Even worse, the assimilation of a useless playbook of inoperable narratives over several accusations of impropriety in the CIP programme accompanies the brutal policy of silence.

A chill is in the air with a wait-and-see attitude (legal and political), accompanied by the ostensible unwillingness to condemn scandalous acts that have led to feckless statements and embarrassing situations globally.

The strategy thus far is hopeless at best – thinking – MSR Media RICO lawsuit and revelations will disappear; the Feds will not come knocking, and criminal investigations in the US, according to sources familiar with two US departments foremost in the investigations, will outlast its usefulness.

Caribbean CIP/ CBI rectification is vital to marshal“crooks” and the“money supply to bad actors” in various programmes, and to have the respective government recoup the funds for the people. The bad actors have already begun to retreat and rebrand! Some“illicit businesses” are disappearing overnight in Asia and the Middle East. In some cases, re-emerging in a different form. Stay tuned!

CARICOM passports are valuable

Subject to“illegally discounted sales of CIP/CBI programmes” and ongoing civil and criminal investigations, CARICOM CIP/ CBI passports are all known and indefinable. It is in the best interest of CIP/CBI passport recipients should be concerned about reputational damage and character profile, and not be viewed as a cheat.

CARICOM CIP/CBI passport recipients should note the growing additional security of ETA's required by numerous countries and the methods that apply to granting such approvals, irrespective of the type of passport one has and the conditionalities assigned.

On September 24, 2024, The United States imposed visa restrictions on multiple executives of travel agencies in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.“These companies prey on vulnerable people by operating services designed primarily to facilitate irregular migration to the United States through countries in Europe and the Western Hemisphere.” ~ US Department of State .

Marketplace competitiveness

A new vision of reform and operational efficiency with sweeping precision, that commands accountability, identifies, and punishes perpetrators of Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes' disreputable challenges are balancing securities not achievable by paper tigers and non-technical procedures.

To restore confidence and renewed global appeal in Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes that necessitate social, economic and infrastructural development for the Caribbean region, the embodiment of prudence, jurisdiction legitimacy, diplomacy and amalgamation are essential building blocks.

Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes must be different and better to survive criminal networks, money laundering schemes, shell companies, law firms and intermediaries, real estate and infrastructure schemes.

In the ambit of IRC leverage, influence and compliance with international law must advance expeditiously, for the benefit of the people and the Caribbean region. #M4TP

