Ministry Encourages Citizens To Access 30% Subsidy For Solar Cell, Heater Installations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 29 (Petra) -- The Ministry of and Mineral Resources has urged citizens to take advantage of the solar cell and heater installation support program offered by the ministry. This initiative aims to assist the residential sector with a 30% subsidy to alleviate the burden of household electricity bills.In a statement, the ministry explained the required conditions and technical specifications defined in the program, which energy companies must adhere to when providing services. This aims to educate citizens before submitting applications to benefit from this support available through the designated initial inclusion platform on the websiteIt also noted that the maximum capacity for supported renewable energy systems under the program is 3.6 kW, with approximately 39,000 systems currently in operation among the three electricity distribution companies, including 27,285 systems with a capacity of 3.6 kW.According to the statement, the renewable energy systems used by residential subscribers across the kingdom vary in capacity based on data from the three electricity distribution companies.It indicated that the majority of systems in the residential sector have a capacity of 3.6 kW or less, totaling 38,869 systems. This includes 21,779 systems from Irbid District Electricity Company, 8,725 systems from the Jordan Electric Power Company, and 8,365 systems from the Electricity Distribution Company.Additionally, the total number of systems specified at a capacity of 3.6 kW is 27,285, which are also included under the subsidized electricity tariff that has been in effect since April 2022, following the decision to reorganize the electricity tariff.The ministry emphasized the importance of ensuring compliance with the conditions and requirements, as well as the capacity of the systems before installation, to guarantee the benefits of installing these systems.It affirmed that the capacity of the inverters in the systems is documented through data plates issued by suppliers, and the accuracy of this data is verified after inspection and certification by a globally accredited third-party inspection entity, with oversight from the Jordanian Standards and Metrology Organization.The statement encouraged citizens to apply and invest in solar energy for electricity generation and water heating to maintain market dynamics, enhance the competitiveness of companies in the sector, preserve existing job opportunities, create new jobs, and increase investment in this vital sector.