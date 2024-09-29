Rape Charges Filed Against Telangana Folk Singer By Female Colleague

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 29 (IANS) Telangana have registered a case of sexual assault against folk Mallik Teja.

The case was registered at Jagtial police station on a complaint by a female colleague.

The victim alleged that the accused repeatedly raped her. She complained that the singer blackmailed and harassed her.

The victim further mentioned in her complaint that the accused verbally abused her and her family members

The victim accused the singer of mentally harassing her by changing the passwords of her YouTube and Instagram accounts.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Mallik Teja, who also writes the song, is popular on social media. He is also an employee of Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi (TSS), a government body under the Department of Culture.

The accused and victim have been working together for the last few years and have uploaded several songs on their YouTube channels.

Mallik Teja is the second YouTuber from the Telugu states to be accused of rape. Last week, an actress lodged a complaint against Harsha Sai, who is popular for his viral philanthropic videos.

A case was registered at Narsingi Police Station in Hyderabad against Harsha Sai, who hails from Visakhapatnam.

A 25-year-old actress from Mumbai, who acted with Harsha Sai in a movie last year, alleged that he took her nude photos and videos and used the same to blackmail her for money. She also accused him of raping her under the false promise of marriage.

The two cases came close on the heels of celebrity choreographer Jani Master's arrest on charges of rape.

Jani Master's female assistant has accused him of repeatedly raping her. He was arrested by Cyberabad Police in Goa on September 19. The next day he was brought to Hyderabad and produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to police, the victim alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and threatened not to disclose to anyone.

The Raidurgam Police of Cyberabad on September 15 booked a zero First Information Report (FIR). Subsequently, the case was re-registered at Narsingi Police Station

The accused was booked for rape, criminal intimidation, and assault under sections 376 (2) (n), 506 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

As the victim alleged that at the time of the offence, she was a minor, police added a section of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.