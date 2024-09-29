26 Teams To Compete In Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Sep 29 (IANS) The 14th edition of the Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 is all set to take place from September 30th to October 10th, 2024 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

As many as 26 teams will compete with each other to lift the trophy in the finals.

The top teams from each pool will qualify for quarterfinals which will be played on October 7th 2024, followed by the semifinals which will take place on October 9th, 2024.

The winners of semifinals will face-off each other in final whereas the losing teams in the semifinal will compete with each other for the bronze medal on October 10th, 2024.

The opening day will feature five matches. Hockey Punjab will face off Hockey Jammu & Kashmir in Pool F. Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Chandigarh will compete with Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Hockey Arunachal respectively in Pool G. Uttar Pradesh Hockey will be taking on Hockey Gujarat in Pool H whereas Hockey Jharkhand will play against Hockey Rajasthan in Pool B.

Speaking on the opportunity, Hockey India President, Dilip Tirkey said,“We are extremely determined to develop the grassroots hockey talent and platforms like Junior Women National Championship helps the young athletes to showcase their skills and also helps them get experience of the top level tournament which further helps them at the later stage in their sporting career. We are excited to see the upcoming women hockey stars compete with each other in Ranchi from tomorrow onwards.”

Secretary General of Hockey India, Shri Bhola Nath Singh also expressed his views, he said,“The Junior Women Hockey Championship does not only provide the budding athletes a crucial platform but also helps us identify and scout and nurture talent from a young age. I have no doubts about the success for the tournament and my wishes are with all the young players who are ready to participate in the tournament starting tomorrow in Ranchi.”