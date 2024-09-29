ICCIMA news conference addresses issues related to renewable energy sector

(MENAFN) A press organized by the Energy Committee of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and the Iran Renewable Energy Association recently addressed various issues related to the renewable energy sector. Held at the ICCIMA premises on Saturday, the event featured key speakers including Arash Najafi, chairman of the ICCIMA Energy Committee; Davoud Madadi, head of the Iran Renewable Energy Association; and Mohammad-Amin Zanganeh, the association's secretary. They discussed the power imbalances affecting the country, the challenges faced in the renewable energy sector, and potential solutions moving forward.



The speakers emphasized that addressing the issues plaguing the renewable sector requires the establishment of stable financial resources. This financial stability is critical for fostering growth and enabling the expansion of renewable energy projects across the nation. According to data from the Energy Ministry, renewable energy sources currently contribute approximately seven percent to Iran’s total electricity generation capacity.



In terms of the composition of renewable energy sources in Iran, solar power plants account for 44 percent, while wind farms contribute 40 percent, and small-scale hydropower plants generate 13 percent of the total renewable capacity. This distribution highlights the diverse potential within the renewable sector, particularly in harnessing solar and wind energy, which are abundant in the region.



Over the past few years, the Iranian government has implemented significant measures aimed at accelerating the growth and development of renewable energies. Key initiatives include diversifying financing models for renewable projects, raising the ceiling for guaranteed electricity purchases, facilitating the buying and selling of renewable electricity on the green board of the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and creating opportunities for the export of renewable electricity. These efforts are intended to bolster Iran's renewable energy landscape and enhance its contribution to the national energy mix.

