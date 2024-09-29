Australian Police Seize Around 50 Kg Of Illicit Drugs At Sydney Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Sep 29 (IANS) Two foreign nationals have been charged over two unrelated drug importations with around 50 kg of illicit drugs seized at Sydney Airport in 48 hours, according to a joint release published by the Australian (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) on Sunday.

The two drug importations involved 27 kg of cocaine and 21 kg of methamphetamine with a combined estimated street value of about $19.81 million, Xinhua news agency reported.

On September 21, ABF officers identified abnormalities in a Canadian-Ecuadorian dual national's visa application on the 41-year-old man's arrival at Sydney Airport and located 6 kg of cocaine concealed in his underpants after searching him.

AFP officers arrested the man who was later charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

On September 23, ABF officers located 28 suspicious packages in a US national man's two suitcases during a routine inspection on the man's arrival from Los Angeles. AFP officers seized the suitcases which allegedly contained 21 kg of cocaine and 21 kg of methamphetamine.

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. The offence also carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.