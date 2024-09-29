Bhowanipur 75 Palli Celebrates Diamond Jubilee With The Theme“Tobuo Tomar Kache Aamar Hridoy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 26th September, 2024: Bhowanipur 75 Palli is set to commemorate its Diamond Jubilee year with a grand celebration of Durga Puja, showcasing a vibrant theme titled "Tobuo Tomar Kache Aamar Hridoy". This year marks a significant milestone in the history of one of South Kolkata's most cherished puja committees, reflecting the enduring spirit and evolving culture of Kolkata.



The thematic celebration, crafted by renowned artist Shivshankar Das, will feature a mandap that embodies a rustic aesthetic, utilizing eco-friendly materials such as iron and asbestos sheets. The artistic vision is complemented by the intricate idol design by world-renowned artist Sanatan Dinda, ensuring a blend of tradition and modernity. In the words of poet Jibanananda Das, "Yet my heart is with you," resonating with the sentiments of Kolkata's residents, who find comfort and identity in their vibrant city.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Subir Das, Club Secretary said,“As we celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Bhowanipur 75 Palli, we are reminded of the rich cultural heritage that binds us as a community. Our theme, 'Tobuo Tomar Kache Aamar Hridoy,' beautifully captures the essence of our love for Kolkata, a city that has witnessed countless transformations yet remains a cherished part of our identity. This year, we aim to blend tradition with modernity, reflecting how Kolkata continues to evolve while staying true to its roots. Through the artistry of Shivshankar Das and Sanatan Dinda, we hope to create an immersive experience that resonates with every visitor, rekindling their connection to our beloved city.”



In addition to the grand celebrations, Bhowanipur 75 Palli is committed to social responsibility. A portion of the donations collected during Durga Puja is dedicated to various social initiatives throughout the year. These efforts include complimentary health check-ups, awareness programs on socio-economic issues, and blood, body, and eye donation camps. The committee also distributes clothing to the underprivileged and educational kits to children in need, reinforcing its dedication to community welfare.

