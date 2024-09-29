Global South Nations Unite for Peace: The Birth of the "Friends of Peace" Group

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a groundbreaking move, thirteen nations from the Global South have joined forces to promote peace.



Brazil and China spearheaded the initiative, which was announced during the 79th UN General Assembly in New York. The group aims to support global efforts for lasting peace through common understandings.



The "Friends of Peace" group includes Brazil, China, South Africa, Algeria, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Mexico, Kenya, Turkey, and Zambia.



These nations expressed concern over the Ukraine conflict and its escalation potential. They stressed respecting UN Charter principles and called for peaceful solutions through inclusive diplomacy.



The group urged parties to create conditions for resolving the Ukraine crisis. They noted China and Brazil's "Six-Point Common Understandings" on resolution.



The nations stressed the need for de-escalation in the conflict. They emphasized avoiding the expansion of the current battlefield.







They called for increased humanitarian assistance and protection of civilians, especially women and children.



The group emphasized that civilian infrastructure, including peaceful nuclear facilities, should not be military targets.



The statement urged abstention from the use or threat of weapons of mass destruction. It called for efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid a nuclear war.



The group also stressed the importance of complying with international laws and agreements to prevent man-made nuclear accidents.



The "Friends of Peace" initiative seeks to enhance international cooperation in various sectors.



These include energy, currencies, finance, trade, food security, and critical infrastructure security. The goal is to protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains.



The group agreed to continue engagement and consultations at different levels and with all parties. They instructed their Permanent Representatives to the UN to form the "Friends of Peace" group.



This collective aims to foster common understandings in support of global efforts for lasting peace. This initiative represents a significant step towards diplomatic solutions in a world fraught with conflicts.



It showcases the Global South's commitment to peace and stability on the international stage.

