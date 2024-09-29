Sofitel Rabat Jardin Des Roses Appoints Hani Akkari As New General Manager

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sofitel Rabat Jardin des Roses announced the appointment of Hani Akkari as General Manager. With more than 15 years of experience in the luxury hotel industry, Akkari joins the team after having successfully managed the Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, building its reputation as one of the most prestigious establishments in the region.

Akkari has previously held many management positions within the Accor Group, including participating in the pre-opening of the Fairmont Doha and managing key events such as the 2022 in Qatar. He also led the team at the Alwadi Hotel MGallery in Doha to remarkable success from its opening.

"I am delighted to be joining Sofitel Rabat Jardin des Roses, a landmark address that epitomises French luxury and elegance, under the Sofitel brand emblem, renowned for its“French Zest” - that unique ability to fuse the beauty of local cultures with exceptional craftsmanship, while creating authentic encounters in the world's most desirable destinations," said Hani Akkari.

Bargach will continue to use his expertise and ''Savoir-faire'' in his new role as Executive Vice President, overseeing Accor's luxury properties in the Risma portfolio.

The arrival of Akkari marks a new chapter for the Sofitel Rabat Jardin des Roses, which will continue to offer unique experiences.