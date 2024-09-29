Brilliant Al Qadi Secures Double At Hathab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Seasoned rider Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi clinched a brilliant double, winning both Big Tour and Open Class events in the opening leg of the eighth season of Longines Hathab Tour at Qatar Equestrian Federation's Indoor Arena, yesterday.

Riding the 16-year-old Morocco, Al Qadi flawlessly completed two routines in the Big Tour competition (Table A, Special two phases, Art. 274.2.5 | 145cm), clocking the fastest at 30.98 secs to secure the victory. The win in the feature event of the day also made Al Qadi richer by QR29,000.

Following closely was another top Qatari rider, Hamad Nasser Al Qadi on Stella. Hamad finished with a time of 31.92 seconds and received QR23,000 for his flawless efforts.

Cyriane Cherifalso displayed impressive performances, finishing third on Van Gallettana Z with a time of 32.50 seconds. She won QR18,000 in prize money. Cherif then went on to secure a fourth-place finish on Triple T Calamando Blue, earning an additional QR12,500.

Rounding out the top five was Nasser Al Ghazali who rode Dexter, finishing with a time of 33.73 secs despite making five errors during the two routines.

The Open Class event, which featured a one-round format against the clock, saw a total of 36 entries vying for honours.

Al Qadi showcased his skills astride Chanel D'Altenbach, guiding the bay mare to a swift victory with a time of 47.53 seconds and no faults. The victory earned him QR6,250.

Following closely was Hamad Towaim Al Marri and 16-year-old bay stallion Famous, who clocked in at 49.90 seconds, making no errors and taking home QR5,000.

Another notable performance came from Hamad Nasser Al Qadi, riding Happy Tina, who completed the routine in 50.56 seconds, winning QR3,750 in prize money.

Tournament Director Faisal Al Kahla stated that the levels displayed by the riders throughout the three days were commendable.

“It was a successful start to the season as the opening round witnessed thrilling action with riders showing good preparations. We are looking forward to more entertaining competition in the upcoming rounds,” he said.

Longines Hathab Tour 2024-25 - Round 1

Big Tour | Table A, Special two phases, Art. 274.2.5 | 145cm | Prize-Money QR100,000

(Rank; Rider; Horse; 1st Phase Faults; Time; 2nd Phase Faults; Time; Total Faults; Prize)

1. Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi; Morocco; 0; 29.66secs; 0; 30.98secs; 0; QR29,000

2. Hamad Nasser Al Qadi; Stella; 0; 30.01secs; 0; 31.92secs; 0; QR23,000

3. Cyrine Cherif; Van Gallettana Z; 0; 29.93secs; 0; 32.50secs; 0; QR18,000

Open Class | Table A, One round against the clock, Art 238.2.1| 120cm | Prize-money QR25,000

(Rank; Rider; Horse; Faults; Time; Prize)

1. Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi; Chanel D'Altenbach; 0; 47.53secs; QR6,250

2. Hamad Towaim Al Marri; Famous; 0; 49.90secs; QR5,000

3. Hamad Nasser Al Qadi; Happy Tina; 0; 50.56secs; QR3,750