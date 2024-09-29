Value of Iran’s agricultural products export rises 26 percent

(MENAFN) The value of Iran’s agricultural products export increases by 26 percent during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), compared to the same period last year, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reports. According to the IRICA report, the country exported 3.2 million tons of agricultural products worth USD1.7 billion in the first half of the current year, also indicating a 20 percent rise in terms of weight, year on year.



Pistachios with USD374 million in exports, tomatoes with USD207 million, watermelons with USD128 million, apples with USD114 million, and dates with USD78 million were the top five exported items during the mentioned period. As previously announced by the IRICA, Iran exported about 2.657 million tons of agricultural products valued at USD1.453 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), registering an increase of 33 percent in value year on year.



According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the exports of the mentioned products also increased 22 percent in terms of weight. The value of Iran’s exports of agricultural and foodstuff products increased by 22.5 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), the spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade stated. Iranian producers managed to export about USD6.3 billion worth of these products in the said year.



As reported, agro-food products accounted for 12.8 percent of the country’s total non-oil exports in the previous year. Iraq was the top destination for Iran’s agro-food products in the mentioned year, importing USD1.986 billion worth of these items. The Arab neighbor accounted for 31.5 percent of the total exports of food and agricultural products from Iran. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood in second place, importing USD751 million of the mentioned products, followed by Russia with USD521.5 million. The value of Iran’s total foreign trade, including oil and technical engineering services, reached USD153.17 billion in the last Iranian calendar year.

