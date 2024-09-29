Casualties Reported As Russians Hit Apartment Building In Zaporizhzhia With Glide Bomb
Date
9/29/2024 1:06:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs in the early hours of Sunday, September 29, hitting residential buildings.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Several fires broke out. An apartment building was partially destroyed," the post said.
According to preliminary reports, five people were wounded in the attack.
MENAFN29092024000193011044ID1108726264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.