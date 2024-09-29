Casualties Reported As Russians Hit Apartment Building In Zaporizhzhia With Glide Bomb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs in the early hours of Sunday, September 29, hitting residential buildings.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Several fires broke out. An apartment building was partially destroyed," the post said.

According to preliminary reports, five people were wounded in the attack.