Will Oppose My Own Party If It Fails People: Ruhullah
Date
9/28/2024 10:08:56 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Senior National conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday said he would not hesitate to oppose his own party if it fails to fulfill its promises to the people.
Speaking at a large gathering in Palhallan, Ruhullah, as per news agency KNO said,“I can fight anyone, but I will not let the people down. The trust, love and respect of the people are invaluable, and I will never compromise on that. I will not allow my party to do so either.”
He added,“I am campaigning for the party because I believe it will advocate for the rights of the people. However, if anyone from the National Conference falls short of the people's expectations, I will stand against them for their sake.”
Ruhullah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to divide the people of Jammu & Kashmir through proxies.“They want to repeat the events of 2014. The public must vote wisely to send a strong message against such divisive politics.”
“It is crucial that we think critically and respond consciously to those who, knowingly or unknowingly, support the BJP's policies. We must use our minds, not sacrifice and bloodshed, to resist this political agenda,” the MP said. The NC leader urged voters to remain alert and avoid falling prey to the BJP's“manipulative tactics”.“Only a united front can safeguard J&K's future,” he added.
