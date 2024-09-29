IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Mani Ratnam's Feet, Hugs Him As King Khan Wins Best Actor Award Watch Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Best actor award for his performance in 'Jawan' at IIFA 2024 which was held in Abu Dhabi. A video of him receiveing award is going viral on social media. What has caught everyone's attention is King Khan's gesture towards filmmaker Mani Ratnam who had come to present the award. While receiving the award, SRK also touched Mani Ratnam's feet and also gave a warm hug to AR Rahman.
Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning comeback to the big screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January 2023 , showcasing a dynamic action role that left audiences in awe. The film shattered numerous box office records and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.
After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'. With SRK once again in action avatar, the film also starred Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. It collected over ₹1000 crore worldwide. Then in December, King Khan again showcased a power pack performance with Dunki which grabbed ₹470.6 crore worldwide. Also Read
Best Story (Adapted) - 12th Fail
Best Story - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Lyrics - Siddharth-Garima, Satranga, Animal
Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan
Best Actress - Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Best Director - Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail
Best Supporting Actress - Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Actor in Negative Role - Bobby Deol, Animal
