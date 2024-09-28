Energoatom Confirms Detention Of Company Official On Bribery Charges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NNEGC Energoatom has confirmed the detention of an official of the company while receiving an illegal benefit.

According to Ukrinform, Energoatom reported this in Telegram .

“Thanks to the coordinated work of law enforcement officers and the active participation of Energoatom representatives, one of the company's employees was detained while receiving an undue benefit,” the statement said.

Energoatom noted that the detainee assisted in resolving the issue in another company through his connections and acted as an intermediary between the contractor and the other company.

Energoatom emphasized that their priority is to ensure compliance with current legislation.

“The company has a zero tolerance policy for corruption. And this applies not only to internal issues of the company, but also to the behavior of employees outside of their official activities,” the company emphasized.

Investigative actions are ongoing. Energoatom will continue to assist investigators in conducting the fastest and most impartial investigation possible.

According to media reports, it is Energoatom's top manager Oleksandr Skopych. It is noted that the Security Service of Ukraine detained him on September 28 when he was handing over a bribe of UAH 100,000 near the office of the company from which the official demanded it for fuel supplies.

