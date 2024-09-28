Georgia Power Restores Power To 520,000+ Customers Following Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company posts estimated restoration times for additional communities across the state following the most destructive hurricane in its history

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of Saturday evening, Georgia Power has restored power to 520,000+ customers following the

devasting impact of Hurricane Helene. This rapid response has been possible through the implementation of new "smart grid" technologies and the quick work of pre-positioned teams who were ready to respond as soon as conditions were safe to do so on Friday.

Crews continue to navigate treacherous conditions including extensive tree damage, persisting flooding conditions and many road closures. As the first full day of restoration progressed today, the company determined that Hurricane Helene was the most destructive hurricane in its history damaging infrastructure across the state. Additionally, there is the potential for additional damage and power outages that could occur due to the saturated ground and weakened trees.

Friday afternoon, just hours after the end of the storm in Georgia, the company published estimated restoration times (ERTs) for multiple communities (read more ). On Saturday, as damage assessment activities provided valuable insight into damage and resources needed, the company posted new ERTs for additional communities across the state including Athens, Augusta, Brunswick, Clayton, Cornelia, Dublin, Gainesville, Hartwell, Hinesville, Macon, Madison, Milledgeville, Savannah, Springfield, Statesboro, Thomson, Tifton, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross and Waynesboro. ERTs represent the company's expectation for 95% power restoration in the specified area. As the company anticipated and announced before the arrival of the storm, restoration efforts will take multiple days into next week. The latest ERTs for these areas, and others, are available on the company's Outage Map .

Georgia Power appreciates the importance of accurate information for customers as they make plans for their families following this historic storm. The company is committed to publishing up to date information throughout the remainder of the restoration process and will make every effort to return power to customers sooner than expected. Customers are encouraged to check the Outage Map often for the latest information and not rely on possibly inaccurate details they may see from non-company sources.

The company continues to utilize additional resources from outside of its system and currently has 14,000+ personnel engaged in response, including support from Alabama Power, Mississippi Power and dozens of other companies. The response force currently engaged is larger than the company's response to other major hurricanes including Michael, Irma and Zeta.

Preparation, Industry Support Key to Response

Georgia Power monitored the path of Hurricane Helene for more than a week prior to the storm entering Georgia. As part of its preparations, Georgia Power mobilized additional staff from across the industry to respond to Hurricane Helene. Mobilized crews across the state pre-positioned restoration workers, equipment, and supplies near areas of anticipated impact including extra transformers, poles, cable and other equipment. All this is part of advance planning and strategy to allow the company to restore power more quickly and efficiently for its customers as soon as weather conditions allow.

Georgia Power is also a member of a nationwide mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country.

Georgia Power has proactively mobilized crews from over 35 companies from states as far away as Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company continues to acquire additional off-system resources to aid in response.

As always, the company encourages customers to keep safety first following Hurricane Helene:



Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia.

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present.

They could be electrified.

Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances. Never attempt repairs to electric service connections.

Customers should also note that if their home, including the meter box or mast/connection point, is severely damaged by the storm repairs may need to be made by an electrician before Georgia Power can reconnect power.



Tools You Can Use to Stay Connected & Informed



Outage Alerts –

Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information.

Outage & Storm Center –

Available at

, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map

– Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App

– Download the Georgia Power mobile app for

Apple

and

Android

@GeorgiaPower on X (Twitter) – Follow @GeorgiaPower on X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

– Follow @GeorgiaPower on

X

for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

