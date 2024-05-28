South Korea, Japan, China revive trilateral cooperation with ambitious goals

(MENAFN) On Monday, the leaders of South Korea, Japan, and China convened in Seoul for their first trilateral summit since December 2019. According to the South Korean Yonhap News Agency, the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation across six key areas: economy and trade, sustainable development, health issues, science and technology, disaster and safety management, and people-to-people exchanges. The summit concluded with the adoption of a joint statement outlining the outcomes of their discussions and reaffirming their commitment to collaborative efforts.



A significant highlight of the summit was the leaders' collective announcement of their intention to pursue a tripartite free trade agreement. They emphasized their dedication to accelerating negotiations to establish this agreement, which they envision as free, fair, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial. The joint statement reflected a unified resolve to deepen economic ties and enhance regional stability through increased cooperation and integration.



This renewed trilateral engagement marks a pivotal moment for the three East Asian nations, signaling a shift towards greater collaboration after a hiatus of five years. The leaders underscored the importance of their partnership in addressing shared challenges and leveraging collective strengths to promote sustainable growth and development in the region. By focusing on diverse areas of mutual interest and prioritizing a tripartite free trade agreement, South Korea, Japan, and China aim to foster a more integrated and resilient economic framework that benefits all parties involved.

