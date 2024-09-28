September 28 Recognized As International Day For Access To Inofrmation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated September 28 as the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) in 2015. Since then, the day has been celebrated annually to emphasize the importance of transparent access to information.

The International Day for Universal Access to Information reminds us of the crucial role open access to information plays in promoting transparent governance, achieving development goals, and fostering just societies.

The Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) monitors and responds to media freedom violations. On Saturday, September 28, it issued a statement saying,“An informed society is the cornerstone of democracy. On this day, we celebrate the right to free and open access to knowledge for all.”

This celebration comes at a time when parts of the world are embroiled in bloody conflicts that, in turn, restrict access to information. Additionally, in many countries, governing powers hinder access to information, fueling misinformation often organized to achieve political objectives and mislead public opinion.

Rapid technological advancements, while beneficial, also bring new challenges, which are highlighted on the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

There is a widespread belief that in our increasingly digital and interconnected world, access to information should become progressively easier, and in many ways, it has.

However, technology and the flow of information also create divisions, distinguishing between those who have access and those who don't.

According to a report by the ORF Foundation, countries with significant resources are advancing rapidly, while others struggle to keep up due to a lack of data.

In Afghanistan, restrictions on the media have severely hindered access to reliable information. Since the Taliban's return to power, media outlets have faced increased censorship, leading to the spread of misinformation and creating an environment where the public's access to credible information is highly limited.

These restrictions undermine efforts to maintain a well-informed society, which is critical for fostering transparency and democracy.

