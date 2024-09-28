Al Meera Celebrates Anniversary With Month-Long Sale Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Meera Consumer Goods Company announced the launch of its much-anticipated 'Anniversary Festival' campaign, which will run until October 16 across all Al Meera branches nationwide. The Anniversary Festival offers customers a wide range of products at heavily discounted prices every day during the campaign. Furthermore, the festival brings an exciting range of promotions and exceptional prizes for Meera Rewards members.



From September 26 to November 2, 2024, with the introduction of the camping season, customers will get a chance to win prizes including 10 Yamaha Grizzly 350 4x4 ATVs, five Yamaha Raptor 90 ATVs, and 100 QR1,000 Al Meera vouchers. Meera Rewards members will automatically enter the e-raffle with every QR50 spent at any Al Meera branch or through online purchases at almeera, a total of 115 lucky winners.



Meera Rewards members can also enjoy 25% back as points when purchasing fresh products on most weekdays from the Delicatessen on Sunday, Butchery on Monday, Fruits and Vegetables on Tuesday, and the Fishery on Wednesday. All customers can enjoy killer deals and promotions on products during the weekends, allowing them to save on their favourite items while enhancing their shopping experience, and there will be more surprises every week.



Al Meera will also host regular competitions on its social media platforms, offering followers chances to win Al Meera vouchers. The hypermarket is inviting everyone to follow Al Meera on social media for all promotions for the chance to win.



On the occasion, Al Meera stated:“We are thrilled to launch this year's Anniversary Festival, which allows us to give back to our loyal customers through exciting rewards and promotions. This campaign is a token of our appreciation for their unwavering trust and support, making Al Meera their go-to shopping destination in Qatar.



“Our customers are at the core of our success, and we remain committed to offering them the highest quality products at competitive prices while continuously enhancing their shopping experience, both in-store and online.”



The Meera Rewards initiative, Al Meera's loyalty programme, allows customers to earn and redeem points at all Al Meera branches nationwide. Membership is free and can be easily accessed by downloading the mobile app and registering. This digital ID must be presented at checkout to earn or redeem Meera Rewards Points. Families also have the option to create a household account, enabling everyone to earn points together. These points can be used on customers' next shopping spree at any of Al Meera branches, giving customers a flexible solution to redeem points.

MENAFN28092024000067011011ID1108726000