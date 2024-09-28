The Big Is Back: Rawabi's Spectacular Promotion At QR10, QR20 And QR30!

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rawabi, Qatar's largest hypermarket chain, has announced an exciting that will leave shoppers astounded.

To run from September 26-October 9, Rawabi stores across Qatar will offer an incredible range of products at unbeatable prices of QR10, QR20, and QR30 with 1,000 plus products.

The two-week extravaganza is set to redefine shopping experiences with unbelievable deals on a vast array of product categories, including groceries, fresh food, household essentials, home needs, toys, electronics, garments, and much more. Shoppers can look forward to an extensive range of products to meet their every need.

“For us, this promotion is not just about offering great deals, but about making a real difference in our customers' lives. We want to provide them with access to quality products at affordable prices, and this promotion exemplifies our dedication to that mission,” said Kannu Baker, Group General Manager of Al Rawabi Group.

The offers include Golden Phoenix whole chicken 1,100gm QR10, Indomie Noodles 70gmx10ps QR10, Smart Gold Extra Long Grain Basmati Rice 5kg QR20, Tide HS Original 1.5kg QR10, Delici Press Cooker 3.0l QR20 and Al Qannas Men's Arabic Slipper QR30. This promotion is a testament to Rawabi's commitment to delivering exceptional value and quality to its loyal customers. Whether you're stocking up your pantry, seeking a fashion upgrade, or searching for the perfect gift, Rawabi has you covered with its irresistible offers.

Additionally, Rawabi's department store offers up to 50% off on garments and footwear from our fashion and lifestyle collection. Dive into stylish garments and footwear, and elevate your style effortlessly with us.

