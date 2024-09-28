Gunbattle Between Two Rival Groups In Manipur; No Casualties

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Sep 28 (IANS) A fresh exchange of firing took place between two rival armed groups in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, a officer said, adding that no casualties, however, have been reported so far.

The police officer said that two armed groups intermittently fired against each other at the Mongbung village in Jiribam district, which shares border with Assam.

"Though the exchange of firing continued for several hours, no casualties have been reported yet. Women, children, and elderly persons have taken shelter in safer places due to the firing," the official said.

Later, security forces have been rushed to control the situation, the official added.

Mongbung village is dominated by Meitei community people and located around seven km from the district headquarters of Jiribam.

Jiribam district has been more or less violence-free since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur since May last year, but intermittent incidents of violence have been taking place in the mixed-populated district since June this year.

The Manipur Police in a statement said that search operations and area dominations were underway by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During the search operations, some arms and ammunition were recovered on Friday in Thoubal district.

The recovered arms and ammunition include, four HE-36 hand grenades, two 'Pumpi' shells, three detonators, 29 empty cases, one stun grenade, one stinger grenade, one tear smoke grenade, and two radio sets with charger.

Security forces have been ensuring the movement of passenger and goods-laden vehicles along the two vital National Highways -- NH-37 and NH-2.

Strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoys were provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.

A total of 109 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley to curb violations of law, and movement of inimical elements.