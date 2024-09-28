'Haath Badlega Haalaat': Cong's Manifesto Promises To Set Up Special Task Force To Make Haryana Drug-Free (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 28 (IANS) Saying the election manifesto has been prepared keeping in mind fiscal aspects, the has promised to set up a special task force to make Haryana free of drugs in its manifesto that was released here on Saturday for the Assembly polls, besides promising a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women, employees and the youth.

Apart from the seven promises released by the party earlier, the Congress also promised to provide jobs to retired Agniveers and restart the 'Padak Lao-Pad Pao' scheme for sportspersons.

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee released the manifesto, 'Haath Badlega Haalaat', at the party office. Along with the seven guarantees announced earlier, the manifesto includes beneficial schemes for every section.

Senior observer of elections and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda, State President Chaudhary Udaibhan and Geeta Bhukkal, among others, were present on the occasion at the manifesto release function.

The party has announced 2 lakh permanent recruitments by following the due hiring process, and a policy will be made to accommodate the employees of Kaushal Nigam by increasing their salary.

The promise of giving the highest honorarium of Rs 2 crore and a government job to the family of a martyred soldier in the country is also included in the manifesto. It has also promised that retired Agniveers will be given jobs in Haryana.

To save the youth from drug addiction, a drug-free commission and a special task force will be formed. The party promised that temporary sanitation workers will be made permanent and employees engaged in sewer cleaning will get an additional payment of Rs 5,000 along with insurance of Rs 30 lakh.

A total of 21 welfare boards, including welfare boards for the Brahmin, Punjabi and Sunar communities will be formed and reorganised for the betterment of various sections.

"Unnecessary online portals" like Parivar Pehchan Patra, Meri Fasal Mera Byora will be closed, and the services of other portals will be improved so that the public can get convenience in online work, the Congress manifesto mentioned.

Manifesto committee chairperson Geeta Bhukkal said the BJP has released a "jumla patra" (a joke document), whereas the Congress has prepared its manifesto after discussing all financial aspects, after a deep study and brainstorming with experts.

She said Haryana is a welfare state and "there will be no compromise on social security promises like pension of Rs 6,000". She said the Congress would fulfill its promise at all costs.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5. The ballots will be counted on October 8.