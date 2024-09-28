Aspetar to Host Symposium on Sports Dentistry in Collaboration with Qatar University

(MENAFN) Aspetar, the Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, has announced an upcoming symposium and workshop focused on the specialized field of sports dentistry. This significant event, scheduled for October 31, will be held under the theme "Contemporary Prevention and Management of Dental Trauma in Sports Dentistry."



The symposium is set to gather top experts in the field, who will delve into the latest research findings, cutting-edge techniques, and evidence-based practices aimed at addressing the unique dental health challenges face. With dental trauma being a common concern in various sports, the event will spotlight the evolving methods used to prevent and manage such injuries, providing a platform for advancing sports dentistry as a critical aspect of athlete care.



Dr. Mohammed Alsaey, Chair of the Scientific Committee and Director of Aspetar Sports Dentistry, emphasized the importance of the symposium in offering valuable knowledge on how to better protect athletes from dental injuries and manage them effectively when they occur.



He highlighted that this collaboration with Qatar University is pivotal for promoting sports dentistry in the country, ensuring that it develops in line with scientific evidence and prioritizes the well-being of athletes. The event represents a major step toward enhancing Qatar’s expertise in this specialized healthcare sector, further solidifying the country's commitment to athlete health and safety across all aspects of sports medicine.

