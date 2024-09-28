MoEHE Prepares for the 18th Education Excellence Award, Aimed at Building Future Generations

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has confirmed that preparations are in full swing for the launch of the 18th Education Excellence Award, set for 2025, under the inspiring motto, "With Excellence, We Build Generations." In an official press release issued yesterday, the Ministry outlined the timeline for the award process.



The judging committee will begin introductory meetings on September 25 and 26, which will be followed by the application period from October 1 to October 31. The winners of this prestigious award will be announced and celebrated in a grand ceremony scheduled for February 23, 2025.



The introductory meetings aim to offer participants a thorough understanding of the Education Excellence Award, including its vision, mission, and various categories. These sessions will also provide crucial information regarding eligibility criteria and application guidelines, ensuring that all participants are fully prepared to compete.



By offering detailed guidance on the application process, the Ministry hopes to encourage wide participation and foster a spirit of excellence within the education sector, as the award seeks to honor those who demonstrate outstanding academic and scientific achievements.

MENAFN28092024000045015839ID1108725198