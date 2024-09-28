Qatar University Pharmacy Researchers Ranked Among Stanford/Elsevier’s Top 2 percent Scientists

(MENAFN) Several researchers from the College of Pharmacy (CPH) at Qatar University (QU) have achieved a prestigious distinction by being included in the Stanford/Elsevier 2024 Top 2 percent Scientist Rankings. This global ranking recognizes scientists for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields, evaluating both single-year achievements and career-long accomplishments.



The recognition is a testament to the significant impact these researchers have made within their disciplines, further enhancing Qatar’s growing reputation for excellence in scientific research.



The Single Year Achievement category of the Top 2 percent Scientist Rankings focuses on recognizing those who have made remarkable contributions in a specific year. For the 2023 rankings, this category celebrates researchers who demonstrated exceptional productivity and influence in their fields over the past year.



Several prominent researchers from CPH at QU have been honored in this category, including Prof. Alaaldin M. Al-Kilany, Prof. Abdelbary El-Hissi, Assoc. Prof. Muhammad Abdul Hadi, Prof. Derek Stewart, Dr. Usman Abubakar, Prof. Hesham M. Korashy, Prof. Feras Q. Alali, and Prof. Mohamed Izham. Their recognition underscores the College’s commitment to advancing research and highlights the caliber of talent at Qatar University.

