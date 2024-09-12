Arab Planning Institute, ALECSO Sign Mou To Enhance Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Director General of the Arab Planning Institute Dr. Abdullah Al-Shami announced on Thursday the signing of an MoU with Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) to enhance cooperation in development, educational reform, scientific research and innovation.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Shami said that the MoU that was signed in the presence of the Director-General of ALECSO Dr. Mohammad Ould Amar aims to enhance cooperation between the institute and the organization as part of the Arab joint efforts that support economic and social development in Arab countries.

He added that the cooperation will include the areas of capability building, studies, research, and report preparation related to educational reform policies, noting that the MoU also includes organizing development forums that include conferences, workshops, seminars, and public lectures of common interest.

He stated that the signing ceremony took place at the organization's headquarters in the Tunisian Capital, Tunis, during the current session of the Arab Forum for Scientific Research and Sustainable Development, titled (The High-Level ALECSO Forum for Heads of Scientific Research Authorities, Institutions and Councils - Leadership and Innovation in the Arab Scientific and University Communities).

Al-Shami stressed that the Arab Planning Institute will continue to provide its development services and strengthen the frameworks of joint Arab cooperation while supporting development efforts in various Arab countries.

The 10th session of the Arab Forum for Scientific Research and Sustainable Development kicked off on Wednesday with the participation of heads of scientific research authorities, institutions and councils and specialized experts from Arab and foreign countries. (end)

smr









MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108666781