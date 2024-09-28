CMU-Q Celebrates 20 Years of Educational Excellence in Education City
(MENAFN) Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) has announced the celebration of its 20th anniversary since opening its doors in Education City. Throughout the semester, the campus will host a series of events and activities to commemorate the significant contributions made by its community of students, alumni, faculty, and staff over the past two decades. CMU-Q has played a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of Qatar, fostering a vibrant community deeply rooted in academic excellence and innovation.
Reflecting on the campus's journey, Michael Trick, the longest-serving dean of CMU-Q, emphasized the strong partnership between the university and Qatar Foundation, which is grounded in a shared belief in the transformative power of education. Trick highlighted that over the last 20 years, CMU-Q has developed into a unique campus community with deep connections to the other partner universities in Education City, while staying true to the core values and identity of Carnegie Mellon. The anniversary marks a significant milestone in the university’s ongoing mission to advance education and research in Qatar.
