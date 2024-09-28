Bihar Govt Should Reconsider Leave Cancellation Decision: Giriraj Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) Union Giriraj Singh has urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reconsider the government's decision to cancel the leave of officials and teachers during the Durga Puja festivities.

Singh made a public appeal, emphasising the cultural and religious significance of the festival for the Hindu community.

Singh highlighted that Durga Puja is an important period, with Kalas Sthapana (the commencement of Navratri) starting on October 3 and Vijay Dashami on October 12.

“Many people fast and participate in religious rituals during Navratri and hence requested the Chief Minister to either grant leave to teachers during this time or reduce the working hours to half-days to accommodate the celebrations,” Singh said.

Singh shared his appeal on social media platform X, urging the Bihar government to consider the sentiments of the people during this major festival.

In response to Singh's appeal, JD-U Spokesperson Arvind Nishad sarcastically suggested that Singh should allocate funds from his MP quota to provide fruit for devotees of Bihar who fast during Navratri.

The Bihar government's decision to cancel leaves during the Durga Puja period was issued on Friday. Keeping in view of this, the district magistrate of Sheohar, cancelled the leaves of government officials from September 27.

Several teachers' associations have raised concerns, calling the decision "inhuman" for teachers, as it limits their ability to observe religious practices during the festival.

The controversy surrounding leave policies for teachers isn't new. BPSC teachers have an annual provision of 33 earned leaves (EL) and 16 casual leaves (CL). Historically, there was an additional 23-day leave period granted during festivals, including 12 days for Durga Puja and 8 days for Diwali and Chhath Puja. However, this was reduced, leading to opposition and even resignations by some teachers.

Currently, the 23-day leave has been reduced to 11 days, with three days for Durga Puja, one day for Diwali, two days for Chhath Puja, and additional leave for other festivals like Teej, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Rakshabandhan, Anant Chaturdashi, and Jeetiya.