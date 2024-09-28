Aamir Khan, Son Junaid Set To Surprise Amitabh Bachchan On KBC For His Birthday Bash

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Aamir Khan with his son Junaid Khan to feature on the quiz game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on the prestigious occasion of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 82nd birthday.

The makers took to their Instagram handle and shared a new promo from the show in which Aamir and his son Junaid were on the way to surprise the 'Kaala Patthar' actor.

They captioned the post, "Mahanayak ke janmutsav par hoga kuch khaas! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mahanyak Ka Janmutsav Special, 11 October raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

The starts with Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan coming out of a vanity van and Aamir asks the cameraman to keep quiet and says,“Amit ji ko bilkul pata nahi lagna chahiye ki hum log aaj show pe hai, bolna nahi.”

(Amit Ji shouldn't know that we are on the show today).

The promo signifies that the upcoming episode on his birthday special will be one of the best episodes of this season as Aamir and Junaid will be joining the 'Mahanayak of Indian Cinema' on the hot seat on his grand day.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last featured in his 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' helmed by 'Secret Superstar' fame director Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni.

The drama film featured Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Rohaan Singh, Manav Vij, Aaryaa Sharma, Arun Bali, Jagat Rawat, Yuri Suri, Dhananjay Singh and Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo role.

The film was bankrolled by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios which was a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Aamir Khan is currently preparing for his next titled 'Sitaare Zameen Par' helmed by R.S. Prasanna. The film also features Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has also joined forces with director Rajkumar Santoshi as a producer for Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta starrer- 'Lahore 1947'.

