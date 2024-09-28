Kuwait Oil Min.: GCC Undersecretaries' Meeting Enhances Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The 18th meeting of Undersecretaries of the GCC Ministries of Oil due in Qatar on Monday aims to boost reciprocal collaboration in the and to face global and regional challenges at markets, Kuwait of Oil said on Saturday.

The meeting targets providing a unified Gulf vision on international arena to promote the region's position as a main source of energy, Nimr Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Oil Ministry, told KUNA in a statement.

The gathering comes in preparation for the oil ministerial committee meeting due on October 6 to discuss several key topics on boosting joint action among member states, he added.

He referred to the agenda, which includes discussing and approving some key axes and other topics.

Sheikh Nimr Al-Sabah underlined the importance of effective coordination among GCC member states to face future challenges in the energy sector and unify visions.

Meanwhile, Sheikha Tamadhur Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Director of Public Relations and Petroleum Media at the Ministry of Oil, said the meeting comes at a key phase, which witnesses rapid changes in oil markets.

Kuwait has been prioritizing boosting GCC cooperation, she told KUNA in a statement, hoping that the meeting would enhance bonds and work to achieve environmental and economic sustainability in the oil and energy sector.

Gulf collaboration is a main base to promote oil markets' stability, she said, affirming that integration among GCC member states would contribute to strengthening competitive capabilities globally.

Kuwait's delegation led by Sheikh Nimr Al-Sabah includes Sheikha Tamadhur Khaled Al-Sabah, Manahel Al-Rashidi, head of planning and international ties department, and others. (end)

